DHEC: 525 new cases of Coronavirus, 7 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on, Monday, reported 525 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 7 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,256 and confirmed deaths to 2,922.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday was 5,357 and the percent positive was 9.8%.

DHEC says as of Sunday, a total of 1,155,593 tests have been conducted in the state.