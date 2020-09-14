DHEC: 525 new cases of Coronavirus, 7 additional deaths in SC
DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,256 and confirmed deaths to 2,922
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on, Monday, reported 525 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 7 additional confirmed deaths.
DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,256 and confirmed deaths to 2,922.
Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday was 5,357 and the percent positive was 9.8%.
DHEC says as of Sunday, a total of 1,155,593 tests have been conducted in the state.