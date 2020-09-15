DHEC: 701 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 22 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday 701 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,917 and confirmed deaths to 2,943.

DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported Monday was 4,465 and the percent positive was 15.7%.

Health officials say a total of 1,165,256 tests have been conducted in the state, as of Monday.