#LoveColumbia Photo Challenge looking for your favorite City photos

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants to know what your favorite place in the city is with a photo challenge.

Now through September 30,2020 you can submit a photo of your favorite spot within city limits and use #LoveColumbiaSC , for a chance to enter the contest.

The winning photo will be based on the total number of likes, favorites, retweets received by the deadline.

Officials say to enter the contest, you must tag the City of Columbia in your photo on the social media platform and use hashtag #LoveColumbiaSC to identify a contest entry.

Per the City of Columbia:

Image Submission:

Submit images that include landscapes, structures, buildings or historical monuments. The photos MUST include images that are within the city limits. The winning photo will be based on the total number of “likes, favorites, retweets, etc. that are received by September 30, 2020. To enter the contest, social media users MUST tag the City of Columbia on the social media platform and use #LoveColumbiaSC to identify a contest entry.

There will be three photos chosen and they will include one photo from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The winner will be decided by the number of votes from followers on each of the social media platforms.