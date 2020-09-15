Tasty Tuesday: Easy Enchiladas with MAK’s Meals and the Instant Pot

Tyler and Mary Ann shared a super easy and fun recipe for enchiladas

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Over the last few months, collectively, we have gotten back to the kitchen, cooking for ourselves, our families, and friends. To that end, people have gotten creative, and learned that there is a lot of fun to be had in the favorite room in the house. One of the great things about cooking at home, is that you can save a lot of money, but another is that you can even save a lot of time, and make it a family event.

In this week’s Tasty Tuesday Home Edition, Tyler Ryan is joined by Mary Ann from MAK’s Meals, to create super easy, super budget friendly enchiladas…they even used “Insti,” Tyler’s new favorite toy, his Instant Pot!

Ingredients:

1 package of frozen diced and cooked chicken breasts

2 packs Knorr Spanish rice

2 cups water

1 tspn olive oil

1 bag of shredded Mexican cheese

1 pack soft tortilla shells

1 can of diced tomatoes (flavored is fine)

1 can of red enchilada sauce

1 green pepper

1/2 red onion

Italian spices (oregano, basil, garlic)

Red pepper flakes

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375°

Thaw chicken in microwave for 5 min

Chop onion to your desired texture

Chop pepper (saving top for later)

Instructions:

Follow instructions for Knorr rice (I prefer the Instant Pot)

Throw in peppers, onions and tomatoes

Toss in spices, cook until done. (It’s ok if it has a little extra water left. It will evaporate in the oven.)

Let rest while you make enchiladas

Place chicken in a bowl

Depending on your preference, may need to tear it apart a little more

Pour half of can of sauce over chicken, stir

Lay out 6 shells

Layer cheese and chicken on shell, roll tightly

Place rice in an oven safe pan

Cover lightly with cheese

Place rolled enchiladas on top, cover with cheese and remainder of sauce

Top with the sliced pepper top

Bake for 20 min

You can also add salsa, beans, rice, hot sauce and extra spices to the enchilada. Remember….you are the chef…you can make it however you want!

Enjoy!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook