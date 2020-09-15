Tasty Tuesday: Easy Enchiladas with MAK’s Meals and the Instant Pot
Tyler and Mary Ann shared a super easy and fun recipe for enchiladas
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Over the last few months, collectively, we have gotten back to the kitchen, cooking for ourselves, our families, and friends. To that end, people have gotten creative, and learned that there is a lot of fun to be had in the favorite room in the house. One of the great things about cooking at home, is that you can save a lot of money, but another is that you can even save a lot of time, and make it a family event.
In this week’s Tasty Tuesday Home Edition, Tyler Ryan is joined by Mary Ann from MAK’s Meals, to create super easy, super budget friendly enchiladas…they even used “Insti,” Tyler’s new favorite toy, his Instant Pot!
Ingredients:
- 1 package of frozen diced and cooked chicken breasts
- 2 packs Knorr Spanish rice
- 2 cups water
- 1 tspn olive oil
- 1 bag of shredded Mexican cheese
- 1 pack soft tortilla shells
- 1 can of diced tomatoes (flavored is fine)
- 1 can of red enchilada sauce
- 1 green pepper
- 1/2 red onion
- Italian spices (oregano, basil, garlic)
- Red pepper flakes
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 375°
Thaw chicken in microwave for 5 min
Chop onion to your desired texture
Chop pepper (saving top for later)
Instructions:
Follow instructions for Knorr rice (I prefer the Instant Pot)
Throw in peppers, onions and tomatoes
Toss in spices, cook until done. (It’s ok if it has a little extra water left. It will evaporate in the oven.)
Let rest while you make enchiladas
Place chicken in a bowl
Depending on your preference, may need to tear it apart a little more
Pour half of can of sauce over chicken, stir
Lay out 6 shells
Layer cheese and chicken on shell, roll tightly
Place rice in an oven safe pan
Cover lightly with cheese
Place rolled enchiladas on top, cover with cheese and remainder of sauce
Top with the sliced pepper top
Bake for 20 min
You can also add salsa, beans, rice, hot sauce and extra spices to the enchilada. Remember….you are the chef…you can make it however you want!
Enjoy!