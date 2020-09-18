Opening arguments begin in CARES Act lawsuit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, the South Carolina Supreme Court began hearing opening arguments in a lawsuit against Governor Henry McMaster’s decision to use CARES Act funds on private school vouchers.

In July, Governor McMaster announced his plan to use $32 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds on these vouchers. The funding was blocked after Orangeburg County attorney Skyler Hutto filed a temporary injunction, calling the funding unconstitutional.