DHEC: 706 new Coronavirus cases and 9 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Saturday 706 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,052 and confirmed deaths to 3,017.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday, statewide, was 6,331 and the percent positive was 11.2%.