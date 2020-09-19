Grab that mask: City of Columbia extends mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Make sure you have your mask.

The City of Columbia extended its’ mask ordinance for another sixty days.

The previous emergency ordinance was set to expire on October 4, 2020 but will now last for another 61 days.

The council also agreed to further suspend the normal operating procedure of city council and city boards and commissions meetings.

For more on the city mask ordinance click here https://www.columbiasc.net/uploads/headlines/06-25-2020/CityReleasesMaskOrdinanceFAQs/FAQ%20CITY%20ORDINANCE%202020-059.pdf