Coroner identifies victim in Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim found dead in a mobile home park residence Saturday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says the death was a homicide that occurred at around 1:00AM September 19, 2020 in the 100 block of Industrial Drive in Lexington.

According to Fisher, 75 year old Janet Carol Buril, of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating.

Lexington Police investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crimestoppers.