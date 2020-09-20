Coroner identifies victim in Lexington homicide

Crysty Vaughan,

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim  found dead in a mobile home park residence Saturday.

Lexington Police investigating suspicious death courtesy Lexington Police

Coroner Margaret Fisher says the death was a homicide that occurred at around 1:00AM September 19, 2020 in the 100 block of Industrial Drive in Lexington.
According to Fisher, 75 year old Janet Carol Buril, of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma to the head.
The Lexington Police Department is investigating.

Lexington Police investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crimestoppers.

