DHEC: 420 new cases of Coronavirus and 13 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Sunday reported 420 new confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,494 and confirmed deaths to 3,028.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 4,566 and the percent positive was 9.2%.

DHEC says as of yesterday, a total of 1,229,227 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.