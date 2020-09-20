Fiery collision at 1-20 West Bound Overpass blocks traffic, investigation underway
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Traffic was blocked for hours Sunday as investigators look into a crash on 1-20 west bound at Cedar Crest overpass.
According to the Highway Patrol, I-20 West was blocked for the majority of Sunday evening at the 56 mile marker due to a crash. Troopers say a tractor trailer struck the Cedar Crest Road overpass and caught fire.
Lexington County officials issued a traffic alert for Monday morning commuters, saying those who use Cedarcrest Drive on their morning commutes should anticipate using a different route Monday morning due to the damage the overpass sustained.