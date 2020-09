West Columbia Riverwalk Park reopens after flooding

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to get in a walk, you can now head back to Riverwalk Park.

On Sunday, West Columbia officials announced that the West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, and 100 Riverside Drive, West Columbia, SC, were once again open, after being temporarily closed due to flooding.