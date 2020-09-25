Coronavirus guidelines at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kickoff is fast approaching in Gamecock country. If you’re going to the game Saturday, it’s going to look a lot different than what you’re used to.

This year, gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. In order to help with social distancing, the school encourages fans to enter at the time recommended on their tickets. Face coverings will be required for entry. Face shields are not acceptable.

USC has developed seating pods this year which will be designated by a chairback or marked with an “Available seat” sticker.

All sales this year at the stadium will be cashless. Fans must use a credit card, debit card or the mobile pay option on their phones. Social distancing markers will be placed around the stadium in areas where lines will form which includes concessions, merchandise locations and bathrooms.

When you’re ready to leave the stadium, footprints will guide you out the gates in a socially distanced way.