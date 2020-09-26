DHEC: 639 New cases of Coronavirus and 27 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Saturday 639 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,338, and confirmed deaths to 3,141.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide was 6,451 and the percent positive was 9.9%.