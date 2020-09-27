DHEC: 569 new cases of Coronavirus and 3 additional deaths in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Sunday 569 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3 additional confirmed deaths.
Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,909 and confirmed deaths to 3,144.
Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,118 and the percent positive was 13.8%.