DHEC: 569 new cases of Coronavirus and 3 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Sunday 569 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,909 and confirmed deaths to 3,144.

DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,118 and the percent positive was 13.8%.