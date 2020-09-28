Richland County Councilwoman hosts free mask giveaway

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — Richland County is in the process of distributing more than 67 thousand masks in an overall effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Councilwoman Allison Terracio, along with Columbia-Richland Fire Chief, Aubrey Jenkins will provide masks to businesses in the Five Points entertainment district, so they can then be given out to customers who are not wearing them. The face coverings will available on a first come, first serve basis.

County Councilperson Allison Terracio who represents the 5th district is one of several council members who’s been holding free mask distribution in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

A ordinance requiring all people in public places wear masks is still in effect for the county and does not expire until November 1, 2020. Under the ordinance, anyone ages 10 and older must wear a facial covering.

The free face mask distribution will take place at various businesses in Five Points Friday, Oct. 2 at 7;30pm.

“Richland County has worked hard to support people and businesses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Terracio said. “Making these masks available will help ensure that folks can follow the guidelines that allow them to safely support the businesses in our community.”

The County was able to obtain recently 67,000 disposable masks, which are being given away for free.

For more about Richland County’s mask ordinance and other mask distribution events coming up, you can go to the link provided here: www.richlandcountysc.gov/facemasks.