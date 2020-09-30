Pine View Buildings establishing new facility in Barnwell County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Pine View Buildings is establishing operations in Barnwell County by building a new facility.

The investment is for more than $1.4 million and will create 55 new jobs. The facility will be located at 990 West Main Street in Blackville.

Pine View Buildings offers a wide array of storage buildings customized for consumer needs, and this new facility will allow them to increase their manufacturing and storage capacity.

“We look forward to creating quality employment opportunities for the people of Barnwell County. We are committed to learning together and creating a product we are all proud of,” said Pine View Buildings Owner Ervin Helmuth.

The facility is projected to be operational by early October 2020. Those interested in working with Pine View Buildings should visit www.pineviewbuildings.com/contact.