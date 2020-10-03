DHEC: 649 new cases of Coronavirus, 31 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 649 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 31 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 145,953 and confirmed deaths to 3,243.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,991 and the percent positive was 32.6%.

DHEC says the high percent positive reported is a result of the delayed electronic lab reports that DHEC is processing.

A detailed breakdown of the delayed test results per day during the time period affected, Sept. 24-Oct 2., is being compiled and will be provided, say Health officials.