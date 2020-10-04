DHEC: 619 new Coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 619 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 146,576, and confirmed deaths to 3,255.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here

DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday was 5,228 and the percent positive was 11.8%.