Sumter County Sheriff seeking information after man’s body is found behind building

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are seeking information about an alleged shooting death. Investigators say 38-year-old Russell Eugene Gleghorn was found dead behind a building on the 1100 block of Old Pocalla Road after 1 a.m. October 4.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com.