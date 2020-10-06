Richland County opening satellite polling places for absentee early voting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Starting on Wednesday, October 7, there will be a series of satellite polling places throughout Richland County, where voters can come and cast their votes.

Monday marked the first day of early voting for the November election, and thousands showed up at voting offices across the state to make their voices heard.

Richland County officials say more locations will be open for those casting their early vote.

These locations, which will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will include:

Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center (8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins)

Adult Activity Center — Parklane (7494 Parklane Road, Columbia)

Ballentine Community Center (1009 Bickley Road, Irmo)

North Springs Park Community Center (1320 Clemson Road, Columbia)’

Masonic Temple (2324 Gervais Street, Columbia)

The Richland County Administration Building will also be open to voters on October 24 and October 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.