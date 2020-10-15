Dean of UofSC law school apologizes for mistakenly forwarding email containing names of students who failed the bar exam

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The dean of UofSC’s law school is apologizing after forwarding an email that contained the names of students who failed the bar exam, as well as the grades of every student who took the test.

Law school Dean William Hubbard told The State newspaper that he was so excited last week when he got an email that 82% of his students passed the exam, he forwarded it without noticing the attachments marked private.

Hubbard says it was an accident that he deeply regrets.