DHEC announces 897 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) releases their latest COVID-19 numbers for the state. To date, health officials say they have 897 new cases of coronavirus, while 5 additional South Carolinians have lost their lives to the virus. That brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 155, 799 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and a total of 3,405 deaths statewide.

DHEC says out of the more than 7,800 individual tests most recently reported to the agency, 11.5 percent came back positive for coronavirus.

There are ways you can know your status regardless of whether you have symptoms or not to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The health department says they currently have 437 testing sites available throughout the state. 119 of them are mobile testing sites that health officials say will be open to the public through December 2nd. more than 350 of testing sites throughout the state are permanent locations. To locate a testing clinic or event that is taking place near you click here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

The department also released details of their plan on vaccinations, once a vaccine have been made available. Officials say since there will be a limited supply, they intend to focus on certain groups that will get priority over the average citizen. That group has been identified as front line medical workers and nursing home residents. Health officials say they expect the amount of vaccine availability to increase by 2021 which will offer a more vast supply for the general public.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says,

“Safety is the top priority in any vaccine development and no vaccine will be released until it has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that’s required as part of all vaccine development,” She went on to say,“Scientists had already begun research for coronavirus vaccines during previous outbreaks caused by related coronaviruses, and that earlier research provided a head start for rapid development of vaccines to protect against infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

For more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/covid19vaccine.