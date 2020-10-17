DHEC: 810 new cases of Coronavirus and 22 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 810 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 156,655 and confirmed deaths to 3,427.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,069 and the percent positive was 11.4%.