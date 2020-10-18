Columbia Mayor and local law enforcement to speak on voter safety Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and local law enforcement are planning for the 2020 Election.

Monday afternoon Mayor Benjamin, along with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook and 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson announced they will discuss voters rights at the polls November 3rd.

According to a release, the group will speak on the importance for all voters to have safe access to polling stations, with the ability to cast their votes in an atmosphere free from intimidation or threats.

In a release, the Mayor released a statement on voting safeguards, “The ability for all citizens to safely participate in our election process, and the right to choose their elected representatives, is the bedrock of our American system of government and our Constitution. As such, all state and local officials must ensure that safeguards are in place to protect the rights of Americans to cast their ballots in safety,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin.