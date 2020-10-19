DHEC: 539 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths reported

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Monday October 19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of South Carolina. According to health officials from the most recent numbers released there are 539 new cases of COVID-19. 11 more South Carolians have died from the virus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to throughout the state to 157,970, with probable cases to 6,639. Those who have lost their battle with the virus is now 3,449. Out of the 4,762 DHEC says the percent positive was 11.3%.

To date, there are more than 450 testing sites available for you to get tested whether you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or not. You can find the location closest to you to get your status and protect yourself and those around you by going clicking on site here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of yesterday, Sunday October 18,2020 a total of 1,768,755 tests have been conducted in the state.To get a look at the hospital occupancy throughout the state click HERE for a detailed breakdown