SC now accepting applications for CARES Act grant programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Governor McMaster was joined by state leaders to officially launch a program designed to help small businesses amid the pandemic. The state is accepting applications as of Monday.

Mcmaster was joined by state leaders in rock hill as they highlighted the launch of the minority and small business relief grant program and the nonprofit relief grant program.

ABC Columbia News was on hand last week when the governor made the announcement that the state was activating the programs.