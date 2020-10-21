DHEC: 686 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus data for the state as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 686 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths. This makes the total number of cases in South Carolina 159,433 with 3,487 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 5,787 test results from Tuesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.9%.

To find a coronavirus testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.