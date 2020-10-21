Gov. McMaster signs bill penalizing those who smuggle/release wildlife

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the stroke of a pen, Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing on Wednesday. The governor was at Riverbanks Zoo for a ceremonial bill signing for native reptiles and amphibians.

This now gives state wildlife officials the authority to enforce penalties on people who smuggle or release exotic wildlife from the state. Lawmakers say this is the most important legislation in the past 30 years dealing with conservation.