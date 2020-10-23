SC DOT: 1-20 West Bound lane shifts scheduled this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There are some changes you need to know about if your travels take you on 1-20 Westbound.

According to the SC DOT, crews will shift the lanes on I-20 west bound between mile markers 53.5 to 61.

The lanes are expected to re-open Monday at 6 a-m.

DOT officials say the shift will take three days as they relocate a barrier wall and realign exit ramps.

On and off ramps at exits 55 and 58 will be closed at times over the weekend as well.

SC DOT will have detours to help you navigate around the work.

Per SC DOT:

Friday Night 10/23/2020

I-20 Westbound Left Lane will be closed from Mile Marker 61 to Mile Marker 53.5 until Monday Morning at 6:00 AM Temporary Barrier will be relocated to allow for traffic to cross into the new lanes. The I-20 Westbound Left Lane will be shifted over onto the newly constructed through (left) lane. Traffic in this lane will be unable to exit until Exit 51. Traffic in the eastbound right lane will remain in the existing right lane and will have access to all exit ramps

Saturday Day and Night 10/24/2020

Traffic will remain in a split alignment with the Westbound Left Lane traveling in the newly constructed through the lane and the Westbound Right Lane traveling in the existing right lane Temporary barrier wall and traffic control devices will be in the process of being relocated along the entire length of the project

Sunday Day 10/25/2020

Traffic will remain in a split alignment with the Westbound Left Lane traveling in the newly constructed through the lane and the Westbound Right Lane traveling in the existing right lane Temporary barrier wall and traffic control devices will be in the process of being relocated along the entire length of the project

Sunday Night 10/25/2020

The I-20 Westbound right lane will be closed and all traffic will be directed into the new through lane. At this point, Exit and Entrance Ramps at Exit 55 and 58 will be closed. All Westbound traffic will be unable to Exit until Exit 51. Barrier Wall, Traffic Control Devices, and Striping will be relocated on the ramps.

Monday Morning 10/26/2020

All Westbound I-20 Traffic will be completely shifted into the new alignment and all ramps will be opened by 6:00 AM