City of Columbia’s ‘Spooktacular Halloween Party’ canceled

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of an annual popular event this week.

There will be no ghosts and goblins at the City of Columbia’s annual Halloween party.

City Parks and Recreation officials have canceled this year’s “Spooktactular Halloween Party” to help minimize the spread COVID-19.

In addition, no Halloween events will be held at any city parks, say officials.