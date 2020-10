New Coronavirus cases in SC up Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sunday DHEC reported 1,281 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,143, and confirmed deaths to 3,567.

DHEC says as of Saturday, a total of 1,880,529 tests have been conducted in the state.