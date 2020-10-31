Irmo Hosting Drive in Movie and Halloween Extravaganza

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Irmo will celebrate Halloween with a Drive in Movie and Halloween Extravaganza.

The event is at Anchor Lanes off Lake Murray Boulevard, Saturday.

Gates open at 4-30 p-m

You can enjoy a drive in movie presentation of “Night at the Museum” at 7:30 pm.

Plus, a laser light show, candy, music, and more.

The event requires masks and you can wear costumes.

Tickets are free but vehicle passes must be reserved in advance.

http://greaterirmochamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/irmo-drive-in-movie-night-3970