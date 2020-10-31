Irmo Hosting Drive in Movie and Halloween Extravaganza
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Irmo will celebrate Halloween with a Drive in Movie and Halloween Extravaganza.
The event is at Anchor Lanes off Lake Murray Boulevard, Saturday.
Gates open at 4-30 p-m
You can enjoy a drive in movie presentation of “Night at the Museum” at 7:30 pm.
Plus, a laser light show, candy, music, and more.
The event requires masks and you can wear costumes.
Tickets are free but vehicle passes must be reserved in advance.
http://greaterirmochamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/irmo-drive-in-movie-night-3970