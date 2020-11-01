DHEC: Coronavirus cases in SC rise to 1,319

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday,  reported 1,319 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1 additional confirmed death.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 169,228 and confirmed deaths to 3,687.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide was 10,827 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.2%

 

