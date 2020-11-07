DHEC: 1,639 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in SC Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Saturday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 9 additional confirmed deaths.
DHEC says the total number of confirmed cases is 174,862 and confirmed deaths is 3,756.
Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 14,357 and the percent positive was 11.4%.