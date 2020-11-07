DHEC: 1,639 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in SC Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Saturday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 9 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says the total number of confirmed cases is 174,862 and confirmed deaths is 3,756.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 14,357 and the percent positive was 11.4%.