DHEC: 825 New cases of Coronavirus and 20 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Sunday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 825 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says the total number of confirmed cases is 175,730 and confirmed deaths is 3,776.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,321 and the percent positive was 13.1%.