Staff evacuated after gas leak at Irmo Middle School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Lexington-Richland School District Five, a gas leak was reported Wednesday morning at Irmo Middle School. Officials say no students were in the building as Wednesdays are a distance learning day for the district, but staff members at Irmo Middle and CrossRoads Intermediate were evacuated.

Officials say the gas provider is working on repairs, and they do not expect the incident to affect normal school operations on Thursday.