DHEC: 1,617 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,617 new cases of Coronavirus and 9 new deaths.

Health officials say 10,519 individual test results were reported statewide with 15.4% percent positive.

This brings the total number of cases statewide to 182,943.

DHEC says there are currently more than 50 testing sites across the State.

Current mobile testing events: 69