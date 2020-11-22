Kershaw County Coroner identifies victim in house fire

KERSHAW CO. SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a person killed in an early morning fire.

According to the coroner’s office, 68 year old Henry Hill Jr died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body from the heat.

Officials say the fire happened around 4am at a home off Shivers Green Rd in Ridgeway.

According to officials, 3 people were living in the house. The victim, Hill, had gotten out but went back into the house to get clothes, say officials.

The coroner says Hill was found in the back bedroom on the floor.

The fire is under investigation.