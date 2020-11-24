LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Cooking for the Holidays can be stressful and expensive, but neither has to be the case when it comes to whippini’ up some tasty vittles for Turkey Day. This week on Tasty Tuesday, the Manmade Gourmet Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim from MAK’s Meals shared a couple of staples that are easy and priced right – roasted turkey and dressing – AND, if you are not careful, you may even impress the in-laws!

Here’s What You Need

2 boxes of store brand stuffing

1 can chicken broth

1 1/2 cups water

1 c gravy (usually comes w bird)

1 celery stalk

2 boiled eggs

1 small red onion

1/2 stick butter

1/4 c olive oil

Salt, pepper, paprika, sage, thyme, rosemary

Frozen cleaned and dressed turkey breast (we used Jenni O for this episode and let it thaw overnight)

Let’s start with the turkey:

Using your Air Fryer, preheat to 375°

If you thawed your breast overnight, you could reduce temp to 360 if you have more time available

Rub olive oil, sage, rosemary and thyme onto breast. Put into heated air fryer and cook for roughly one hour (depending on size. We used a 2.75 breast)

Flip once, halfway through. Make sure internal temp is 165° before removing.

Ok, so while the breast is in air fryer, let’s move on to the dressing.

Here’s What you do:

Preheat oven to 375°

Pour contents of stuffing into casserole pan

Dice onion, celery and eggs and add to pan along with spices to taste

Pour water and chicken broth over. Mix well

Cut butter into small slices and put evenly on top

Add a touch of paprika, salt, pepper to top for color

Bake for 20 min until golden brown and knife comes out clean.

Once your turkey is 165+ degrees, and dressing is cooked, slice the turkey, and lay it on the bed of dressing

While it is still warm, enjoy!

PRO TIP:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook