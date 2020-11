Gas prices in SC among lowest in Nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Travelers can be thankful for full tanks of gas this Thanksgiving weekend.

Gas prices are a lot lower today, than in years past.

According to AAA, gas prices in South Carolina are among the lowest in the nation.

Drivers here are paying around a $1.68 a gallon.

The National average is $2.10 a gallon, the lowest since 2015, says AAA.