Turkey Cooking Safety Tips from Columbia Fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department wants to keep you safe this Thanksgiving with some helpful guidelines to follow. Fire officials say while you’re cooking your turkey, you should continue checking on it to avoid burning it.

If you plan to fry your turkey, make sure to do it outside on a level surface at least 10 feet away from the house or deck.

Most importantly, officials say to follow all the instructions before and during cooking your turkey, make sure it is thawed before you cook it and watch for splashing oil.