DHEC : 1,777 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC on Friday reported 1,777 new cases of Coronavirus in South Carolina and 28 additional deaths.

DHEC did not release cases on Thanksgiving.

Health officials say there were 14,392 individual test results reported statewide yesterday and the Percent positive was 12.3%.

DHEC says the statewide total number of confirmed cases is 199,538. Total deaths 4,043.