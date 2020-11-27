DHEC now has authority to start COVID-19 testing program in SC Schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster has signed an executive order giving the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control authority to move forward with a program for COVID-19 testing in schools.

In a release, Governor McMaster said, “Right now, too many South Carolina parents are having to choose between their jobs and their children because they aren’t being given an option to send their children to school for in-person instruction,”. “School districts throughout our state have shown that we can safely educate our children in the classroom, and these tests will give students, teachers, and faculty members another layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus.”

According to the Governor’s office, 220,000 antigen tests have been allocated for the program, but DHEC says more tests could be made available for schools in the future. Officials say th tests will be available to symptomatic students, teachers, and other staff.

DHEC says the results for these rapid tests should be available 15 minutes after the test.

According to officials, trained school staff will administer the voluntary tests to students, faculty or staff presenting symptoms. Tests will not be administered to minors without consent from a parent or guardian.

DHEC says they expect to begin delivering tests to school districts next week.

For more information about this program, visit scdhec.gov/covid-19-rapid-testing-south-carolina-public-schools.