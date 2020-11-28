DHEC: 1,797 new Coronavirus cases in SC, no deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Saturday, reported 1,797 new Coronavirus cases.

There were no deaths reported in South Carolina on Saturday.

Health officials say there were 13,915 individual test results reported statewide and the Percent positive was 12.9%.

DHEC says there are 160 testing sites available, click here Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

There may be limited testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend