Lights Before Christmas shining at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is hosting its annual “Lights Before Christmas” event, now through the end of December.

The event runs on select dates in November and December.

Timed arrival tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.

The event runs from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2-12.

All Riverbanks Zoo members will have one free visit with valid membership and a timed reservation.

Tickets to “Lights Before Christmas” can be purchased at https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas