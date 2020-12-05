DHEC reports 2,715 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,715 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 19 additional deaths.

Saturday’s reported numbers breaks the single-day record of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 213,795/15,440

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,194/323

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,839,840

DHEC says there are more than 200 test sites across the State.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Health officials say there were 13,073 new individual test results reported statewide and the Percent positive was 20.8%.