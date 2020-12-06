DHEC: 2,538 new Coronavirus cases, 43 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday, reported 2,538 new cases of coronavirus and 43 additional deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 216,378 and confirmed deaths 4,237.

DHEC says out of 11 ,980 new individual test results reported statewide 21.2% percent were positive.

DHEC is hosting numerous mobile testing sites across the state.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 290