Restroom fire at Jackson Creek Elementary causes early dismissal for students Monday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to officials with Richland School District Two, Jackson Creek Elementary School had an early dismissal Monday due to a fire in a community restroom on the second floor. Officials say the building was evacuated, the fire was extinguished and no one was hurt.

Due to the smoke, the second floor could not be used Monday, making it impossible to socially distance. The school let out at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.