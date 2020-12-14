AP: SC opens 3rd governor’s school, this one focused on farming

McCORMICK, S.C. (AP) – A school in rural South Carolina that has spent recent years trying to get at-risk teens back on the right track has a new purpose. The John de la Howe School in McCormick has been turned into South Carolina’s third governor’s school focused on agriculture and modern farming. The other two governor’s schools focus on arts and humanities and math and science. The John de la Howe School made the transformation after an investigation found a lack of certified teachers and excessive spending. The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe officially opened in August, but Gov. Henry McMaster visited for a ceremony on Tuesday.