Columbia Fire Chief explains how you can help families in need this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is hosting a holiday food drive this Friday. Our Curtis Wilson spoke with Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins about how you can take part to help needy families here in the Midlands this holiday season.

If you’d like to take part in the “Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive,” it takes place this Friday from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Columbia Fire headquarters at 1800 Laurel Street. You can donate non-perishable food items and canned goods. All collected items will go directly to support local families in need.

If you need food assistance, call 803-545-0213.